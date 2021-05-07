Editorial Sputnik is not just a vaccine for Russia

Editorial|Editorial

All willing Finns will receive the vaccine in the coming months, so Finland no longer has to consider purchasing the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru would like the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to negotiate Russian Sputnik vaccines for Finland.­

16:30

Minister of Family and Basic Services At the beginning of April, Krista Kiuru (sd) wrote a public letter to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) asking the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to start negotiations with Russia on obtaining the Sputnik V vaccine in Finland. Earlier, in March, President Tarja Halonen conveyed to Kiuru from the Russian Parliament that Russia was offering a license for Sputnik’s manufacturing technology.