Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Sputnik is not just a vaccine for Russia

by admin
May 7, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

All willing Finns will receive the vaccine in the coming months, so Finland no longer has to consider purchasing the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

For subscribers

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru would like the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to negotiate Russian Sputnik vaccines for Finland.­Picture: Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva

16:30

Minister of Family and Basic Services At the beginning of April, Krista Kiuru (sd) wrote a public letter to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) asking the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to start negotiations with Russia on obtaining the Sputnik V vaccine in Finland. Earlier, in March, President Tarja Halonen conveyed to Kiuru from the Russian Parliament that Russia was offering a license for Sputnik’s manufacturing technology.

Topics related to the article

.
#Editorial #Sputnik #vaccine #Russia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Supreme Court endorses the municipal rate to landline and internet companies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?