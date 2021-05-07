Editorial Sputnik is not just a vaccine for Russia

Editorial|Editorial
All willing Finns will receive the vaccine in the coming months, so Finland no longer has to consider purchasing the Russian Sputnik vaccine.
For subscribers
16:30
Minister of Family and Basic Services At the beginning of April, Krista Kiuru (sd) wrote a public letter to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) asking the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to start negotiations with Russia on obtaining the Sputnik V vaccine in Finland. Earlier, in March, President Tarja Halonen conveyed to Kiuru from the Russian Parliament that Russia was offering a license for Sputnik’s manufacturing technology.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #Sputnik #vaccine #Russia
Leave a Reply