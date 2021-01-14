No, the shortage of essential products is not a bygone evil specific to the former socialist countries of Eastern Europe, weighed down by the cliché of queues in front of empty stalls. In the twenty-first century, in the great capitalist countries, it is even a more widespread scourge than one thinks, whatever the ideologues of the free market may say. When these shortages penalize health, for reasons which have more to do with the pre-square of industrialists jealous of the ownership of their patents – and the profits they derive from them – than with real production capacities, we leave the register of failure to fall into that of scandal.

This situation of organized underproduction, intolerable if it were to hamper the massive vaccination campaign to stop Covid-19, has become tragically commonplace in the health sector. Did you know ? In France, in 2017, there were no less than 530 reports of a shortage of vaccines and drugs. Ten times more than a decade earlier, pointed out a Senate report written in 2018. The Pneumovax, a vaccine that protects against pneumonia and meningitis, and that against hepatitis B have been missed. Regarding Pneumovax, the High Authority of Health questioned “The strategic choices of the Sanofi Pasteur and MSD Vaccines laboratories”. Two companies today engaged in the development of an anti-Covid vaccine. Pfizer, which launched its own serum, was in 5th place (out of 26) among laboratories with discontinued products in 2017.

However, the tools exist to make the vaccine a global public good, freed from the iron rules of private intellectual property. Twenty years ago, the Doha declaration at the WTO recognized the right of countries facing a pandemic such as HIV to prioritize public health imperatives over patent laws. In France, article 613-16 of the Intellectual Property Code provides that a vaccine may be subject to a “Ex officio license” (i.e. a manufacturing authorization without the consent of the patent holder) when it is “Made available to the public in insufficient quantity or quality or at abnormally high prices”. So what are we waiting for to avoid running out of stock?