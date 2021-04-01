Editorial Socrates of Otaniemi gave his last lecture

Esa Saarinen spoke strange things to Aalto University students. It changed the lives of many listeners.

Esa Saarinen Aalto University’s farewell lecture on Wednesday was a landmark event in academia. Saarinen’s Philosophy and Systems Thinking course since 2001 has awakened Otaniemi engineers out of their old thought pipes. The course has been followed by more than 6,000 students on site and one million listeners on Youtube and Spotify.

The audience assures that there is something magical in Saarinen’s lectures that is difficult to put into words. What is important to Saarinen is not the thoughts but the process of thinking itself. Saarinen has developed a dialogical monologue for the form of expression, in which the listeners are present in the search and silence of the philosopher. The lecture is like a long delusion, which, however, is not a delusion but leads somewhere, though hardly to your destination.

As a public philosopher, Saarinen works like Socrates. He does not put thoughts on the heads of his listeners but gently encourages them to question their old ways of thinking. Wisdom does not live in the head of E. Saarinen or the listener, but somewhere in between.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.