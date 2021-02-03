How not to suffer the announced social crash? How to counter the cascade of layoffs? How to mobilize in a country paralyzed by curfews and barrier gestures? Answering these questions is a formidable exercise for unions, but absolutely essential given the economic situation. The organizations (CGT, FSU, Solidaires, Unef …) which call, this Thursday, for a day of strike and demonstrations “For employment and public services” are fully aware of this. Faced with the explosion of precariousness and a government that plays on national unity to better disqualify any dispute and impose its reforms, it is imperative to invest the field of social struggle.

Should we recall the urgency? Nokia, Renault, Auchan, Bridgestone, Airbus, Alinéa, TUI France, Valeo… Since the summer, plant closings and job cuts have followed one another at an alarming rate. Entire sectors such as catering, tourism and even the airline industry are on their knees. More than 700,000 jobs were destroyed in 2020. The number of category A unemployed (jobless) jumped 7.5% in one year while food aid now concerns 8 million people. Faced with this observation, what does the executive do? He grinds his old liberal recipes and takes advantage of health apathy to maneuver shamelessly.

On the one hand, billions are blindly pouring into business aid schemes, saving jobs much less than the capitalist logic of restructuring. On the other hand, the government continues to advance its pawns, eyeing the amount of unemployment benefits, squeezing the public service, abandoning the minimum wage, youth and the promises of Ségur health. As a “recovery plan”, we are entitled to a vulgar continuation plan. The secretary general of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, reminds us in our columns: it is indeed a “Social spring” which France needs. From a plan where public investment plays its full role, where employment and working conditions are back at the heart of the battle. And it starts today in the street.