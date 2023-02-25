Editorial | Skyscrapers are cloud castles in Helsinki

Helsinki should be able to trust that what has been agreed with the builders will be kept and implemented.

Rthe construction company YIT says that it doesn’t participate For building a joker block. The block would have been built on the site of the current bus terminal in Itäkeskus. The construction company Sato, the City of Helsinki and Pääkaupunkiseudu kaupunkiliikenne oy were also involved in the project.

When YIT withdraws, the entire construction project ceases. From the point of view of the city and its land use, the solution was unfortunate. The 15-story Jokerikortel was to become the terminus of Raide-Joker, which was being completed at a good pace. There would also have been apartments and restaurants.

The termination of the project means that the line will end a hundred meters away from the services of Itäkeskus, in a place where there is really nothing and where there is not even a good walking connection to, for example, the subway.

YIT backed off previously from a project where two very tall houses would have been built in Keski-Pasila next to Tripla. YIT justified both solutions by saying that implementing the projects is not financially viable. YIT also said that hybrid projects involving many parties are unnecessarily complicated.

There have also been problems with the tall buildings in Kalasatama. A few years ago, the construction of tower blocks brought construction company SRV to the brink of bankruptcy. The company had to sell its holdings cheaply, arrange its loans and organize two share issues to stay afloat.

with SRV show have had quality problems in addition to financial problems. Kalasatama’s three-year-old skyscraper called Majakka suffers from numerous structural defects, according to residents. The repairs are late due to the bad weather and the large size of the building, SRV says.

Jos YIT’s and SRV’s interpretations of the problems add up and summarize, then the difficulties were caused by money and the weather. Finland’s weather shouldn’t come as a surprise to Finns. And money-related issues shouldn’t surprise giant companies embarking on large construction projects – costs can change in contracts spanning years, and you should be prepared for them.

What if you don’t know how to build tall buildings in Finland? If so, Helsinki is in trouble. Helsinki has to grow upwards, if we want to build housing and services along good – existing or planned – transport connections. Helsinki should also be able to trust that what has been agreed with the builders will be kept and implemented.

