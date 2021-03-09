Editorial Shortening the default note can encourage debtors to make their payments

At the end of last year, almost 400,000 Finns had defaults.

9.3. 16:30

Default entry arises easily, but is difficult to get rid of. The disorder seriously complicates a normal life and does not even necessarily lead to better financial management but may feed a spirit of hopelessness and craving. Many young people have been labeled before they have even gotten to the beginning of their own lives because quick vibes are pushed all too easily. At the end of last year, there were already almost 400,000 Finns in this predicament.