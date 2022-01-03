Editorial Services are difficult to reform in the midst of the corona crisis

The long-awaited sote reform is finally coming to fruition, but at a really bad time.

Now when the sote reform is finally coming to fruition, it will start at a really bad time. Social and health services and rescue should lead to a historic change in the midst of an interest rate crisis that is placing an unprecedented burden on services. And the end of the crisis is not even visible.

After the regional elections on January 23, welfare councils will have to make far-reaching and important decisions, such as electing the leadership of their own region. The success of these decisions will largely depend on the success of the whole reform in the future.

It will take less than a year to prepare, as responsibility for services will be transferred to welfare areas in early 2023. This is the largest transfer of business in Finnish history, the transfer of more than 200,000 employees and approximately EUR 20 billion in cash from municipalities to a completely new level of government. In Helsinki, the city will continue to provide services, and no regional elections will be held.

The parties one could conclude from the regional election programs that there is a lot of room for improvement in services at the same time as there is little to give up. This is especially evident in the programs of the ruling parties.

However, the reality is much harsher and most areas face tough adjustment efforts. Talks that every municipality will have a building called a health center in the future can be forgotten. Even today, not every municipality has one. Mobile and basic digital services are these days.

In the future, the welfare areas and Helsinki will receive money for services from the state. The money will be distributed on the basis of a number of different criteria so that the distribution better meets the need for the service in each area. The age structure and morbidity of the population are emphasized in the criteria, but also the size of the population in the area. Different criteria thus balance funding between different regions.

The funding model has received a lot of criticism, but Uusimaa and North Karelia are about as dissatisfied. However, with this model, the reform is set in motion and there is a long transition period in funding until 2029. The details of the reform and also the funding model are likely to need to be refined many times over.

Sote services are complex organizations in all developed countries that are ill-suited to rapid change. This has been repeatedly highlighted by the OECD, among others. Where, for example, banking services are already almost completely digital, digital age is only being learned in social services.

Healthcare works best when it comes to saving a person’s life. This is also evidenced by the effective treatment of a coronavirus pandemic. At the heart of it all is a hospital and a doctor’s office. As medicine develops, more and more expensive new treatments and medicines will be introduced. Indeed, costs are growing fastest in specialist care, ie hospitals.

Now the focus should be on the balance of care for chronic public diseases – such as type 2 diabetes -, growing mental health problems, functional capacity and quality long-term care for the elderly, disease prevention and lifestyle changes. Regional and social inequalities in access to care and healthy life years should be addressed. It also means reallocating resources.

The most sensible and cost-effective would be for a person to end up in expensive hospital care only when it is the only option. You shouldn’t end up there because you didn’t get help from the health center.

Regional elections the most interesting question is how to drive a new kind of attitude in each area of ​​well-being. It requires not only particularly wise trustees but also exceptionally skilled civil servants.

The big ship turns slowly, and the coronavirus makes the change really difficult. If the pandemic continues for years to come, the ultimate goals of SOTE reform may move far into the future.

