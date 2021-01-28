Another poll that spills a lot of ink. “The Pen-Macron neck and neck in the second round in 2022,” social networks have been panicking since Thursday. If the polls, a formidable tool for manipulating public opinion, can be wrong, they offer a picture of a balance of power. This Harris Interactive study confirms the political weakening of Emmanuel Macron but above all the powerful tidal wave of civic strike that overwhelms our democracy. With less than a year and a half of the presidential election, the staging of the 2017 remake turns to a broken record. And Emmanuel Macron could well break his teeth there. Aware that he should his re-election only to the scarecrow Le Pen, the president puts all the obsessions of his best far-right enemy on the political and media agenda. Divide French society ever more so as to remain at the center of the game, such is the strategy assumed by the tenant of the Élysée Palace, the pyromaniac fireman of a democracy that is consumed.

But the French are not fooled. A few months ago, another survey, which went unnoticed, revealed that 80% of voters were unhappy with the political offer for the 2022 presidential election and rejected the Macron-Le Pen duo. Which actually share the same objective of defending capitalism at all costs, at a time when its social, economic and ecological inefficiency is nevertheless evident in the eyes of the greatest number.

This is the tragedy of the situation: never has the need for alternatives to this destructive system been so topical, and yet the left forces, weakened and fragmented, are preparing the ground for the deadly duo in spite of themselves. It is written: no candidate of the left can today claim on its own to represent a credible alternative, which makes it possible to reverse the trend. However, the ingredients for a dynamic of social progress are there, the ideas and proposals exist, and the militant forces are available. Brought together in an inventive process, they can still avoid the worst, but above all accelerate the transition to the “next world”, that of humans and the planet first.