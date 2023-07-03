Editorial | Scooter accidents are not a natural phenomenon that cannot be prevented

Even mild regulation halved the accident risk of electric scooter users in Helsinki.

Lnive limitations reduced the risk of injury for electric scooter riders is about half compared to before. This is what Peer-reviewed still says research. It calculated the injuries of people using rental scooters from the years 2021 and 2022, which have been treated in emergency rooms in Helsinki.

In the fall of 2021, rental of electric scooters was banned in Helsinki on weekend nights, and on other nights the top speed of the boards was reduced to fifteen and during the day to twenty kilometers per hour. This was achieved through the cooperation of the city and rental companies that operated responsibly, because the law gives cities a rather narrow line to intervene in the matter by coercion. Regulation improved safety.

We still talk about hundreds of unnecessary injuries every year: Husi’s emergency rooms in Helsinki had already treated sixty injured people this year by the end of May, and most of the injuries happen in the summer. Too many people board without a helmet or drunk. The decrease in accidents is still encouraging. Even a very small intervention can eliminate unpleasant mild symptoms.

In the spring, Helsinki started charging electric scooter companies a fee for moving boards left by customers in the wrong places in the city center. Changes have also been proposed to the legislation, for example a blood alcohol limit and traffic rules similar to those for cyclists.

ESo you don’t have to ban skateboarding completely like Paris did in the spring, and you don’t have to raise your hands. Scooters can be regulated just like any other means of movement. Skateboards can be a convenient toy without being a threat to their users and to the smoothness and safety of traffic as a whole.

If the already suggested means are not enough, you should try new ones. In other Nordic countries, cities can also limit the number of rental scooters. Helsinki has hoped for a similar right.

