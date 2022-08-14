Editorial | Schools need peace of mind

Finland has good schools and excellent teachers. Now it’s time to let them do their work.

Everyday has started in families with children, when schoolchildren have returned to their desks. Hopefully we will get through the school year without any surprises, because the coronavirus epidemic hit both schoolchildren and teachers with a heavy hand. Exhaustion has accumulated, and so has learning debt. Now we need the opportunity to focus on the basics: everyday life, routines, teaching and learning. Schools need peace of mind.

However, it is also threatened by surprising things. For example, the excessive activity of schoolchildren’s parents as supervisors of their children’s interests has become a problem. Turku principal Satu Kekki told (HS 12.8.), that parents generally make demands and even threats in matters related to school places or grades, for example.

The same thing has come up before. Parents’ involvement in their children’s schooling is mostly a positive thing, but there are also problems associated with it. Well-to-do families are often active. On the other hand, parents of children with school difficulties are not always reached, even if there is a need.

Teachers can be burdened by excessive messaging, but not all parents are enthusiastic about a very lively exchange of messages. Nowadays, you have to follow numerous message channels anyway, so following Wilma messages has become a new task for parents – and often specifically for mothers.

Last In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the teacher’s job becoming even more stressful. A year ago, the teachers’ union in OAJ’s survey as many as 57 percent of teachers said they were considering changing fields. The most important reasons mentioned were the workload and the increase in workload.

Such inquiries are partly related to labor market negotiations, but it is probably not just about salaries. Not about the coronavirus epidemic either. According to the teachers, the workload has also been increased by the increased demands of the work and numerous reform projects, for which sufficient resources have not usually been directed. Even in them, a slightly calmer pace would be appropriate.

