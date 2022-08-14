Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Schools need peace of mind

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

Editorial|Editorial

Finland has good schools and excellent teachers. Now it’s time to let them do their work.

14.8. 16:30

Everyday has started in families with children, when schoolchildren have returned to their desks. Hopefully we will get through the school year without any surprises, because the coronavirus epidemic hit both schoolchildren and teachers with a heavy hand. Exhaustion has accumulated, and so has learning debt. Now we need the opportunity to focus on the basics: everyday life, routines, teaching and learning. Schools need peace of mind.

However, it is also threatened by surprising things. For example, the excessive activity of schoolchildren’s parents as supervisors of their children’s interests has become a problem. Turku principal Satu Kekki told (HS 12.8.), that parents generally make demands and even threats in matters related to school places or grades, for example.

The same thing has come up before. Parents’ involvement in their children’s schooling is mostly a positive thing, but there are also problems associated with it. Well-to-do families are often active. On the other hand, parents of children with school difficulties are not always reached, even if there is a need.

See also  Security policy Norway would like to see Finland and Sweden as members of NATO, Prime Minister Støre tells STT

Teachers can be burdened by excessive messaging, but not all parents are enthusiastic about a very lively exchange of messages. Nowadays, you have to follow numerous message channels anyway, so following Wilma messages has become a new task for parents – and often specifically for mothers.

Last In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the teacher’s job becoming even more stressful. A year ago, the teachers’ union in OAJ’s survey as many as 57 percent of teachers said they were considering changing fields. The most important reasons mentioned were the workload and the increase in workload.

Such inquiries are partly related to labor market negotiations, but it is probably not just about salaries. Not about the coronavirus epidemic either. According to the teachers, the workload has also been increased by the increased demands of the work and numerous reform projects, for which sufficient resources have not usually been directed. Even in them, a slightly calmer pace would be appropriate.

See also  Homework A common way to use a kettle spoils the taste of water and increases electricity consumption - the expert tells you what you need to know about the appliance

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

#Editorial #Schools #peace #mind

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

François Cevert, a glimpse into destiny FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.