Did you hate delivery delays, insufficient serum production? You will hate the opacity of the vaccine contracts signed between the European Union and pharmaceutical companies! While the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 reveals gaping failures, the documents we publish are unambiguous: the European Commission, which has yet embarked on an ambitious strategy leading to the conclusion of pre-purchase contracts with six groups, has indeed gone to bed in front of Big Pharma. Mysteries, secrets. A real scandal.

The lack of transparency, pointed out by many MEPs, leaves no room for doubt. The redacted versions of the publications thus show that the essentials – pricing, side effect liability issues referred to states – and delivery times have been blackened at the request of Big Pharma. The Commission complied with these surrealist demands. In truth, in the secrecy of the alcoves, our dear “negotiators” let go of the ballast, whereas they had to win a titanic challenge: to vaccinate more than 450 million people in 27 countries in record time, in order to reach a form. collective immunity, the only way to effectively fight the pandemic. Remember that the virus has already killed nearly 500,000 people on the continent …

The documents reveal the obvious, the worst of all. While the scientific prowess of the discovery of vaccines has been supported by more than 8 billion euros of public investment from states and, within the European Union, by 2.3 billion euros for capacity development production, pharmaceutical companies have taken advantage of the urgency of the health crisis to maximize their profits. To take only the Pfizer firm, let’s not forget that it already announces 13 billion euros in turnover related to the vaccine, in 2021 …

At a time when lives are still on the line, these “standards” of confidentiality – second nature to Big Pharma – amount to cynicism. The same is true of patents, which are well protected and therefore ultra-profitable and a source of inequalities between rich and poor countries. Europe had a moral imperative; it always has a rendezvous with history. Already missed?