Editorial | Scabies revealed a problem in the pharmaceutical industry

The scabies epidemic has made desperate people even resort to horse itch medicine. The sad situation has opened eyes to the problems of the pharmaceutical industry.

SRingworm is a skin disease caused by the scabies mite, which causes pimples and downright unbearable itching. The problem, which is contagious by contact, has spread in the spring, especially in schools and kindergartens, so that, according to experts, it is already an epidemic in Uusimaa.

In Finland, ivermectin tablets and permethrin cream are used to treat scabies. Medicines have not been applied for under Kela compensation, so they could be priced freely. The price of Nix cream containing permethrin in Finland is almost 40 euros, while the same product can be bought in Tallinn for 13.40 euros. Due to the low power, so many treatments are needed that it can cost hundreds of euros to treat scabies.

The high cost of medicines has driven Finns to go on shopping trips to Tallinn, but such activities are closely monitored by the authorities. Medicinal products may be imported from the Eta area only for personal use for a maximum of three months. The medicine must not be brought even to the children or the spouse. Customs monitors the import of medicines and online orders. Pharmacists, on the other hand, strongly warn against foreign medicines that do not have instructions for use in Finnish.

In many countries, scabies is treated with benzyl benzoate, which is considered effective, but it is not available for human treatment in Finland. Therefore, itchy patients have resorted to Bionix cream intended for horses, but now the safety and development center for the pharmaceutical industry, Fimea, has started to investigate the legality of the horse medicine.

The scabies epidemic has opened eyes to the problems of the pharmaceutical industry. The authority monitors the prices of Kela-reimbursed medicines, but prescription and over-the-counter medicines that are not reimbursed can be priced freely, which means that they are expensive in Finland. When insufficient competition is combined with the pressing need of people, an intolerable situation arises. If people have to think about whether they are breaking the law by getting medicine for their child from abroad or whether they should try a horse shed, there is something seriously wrong with the system.

