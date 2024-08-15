Editorial | Sazonov and Mykkänen are strong as the new leaders of Finland’s largest cities

Editorial|Vartiainen’s time as mayor of Helsinki leaves a conflicting image.

15.8. 19:00

Jthreatened Vartiainen announced on Wednesday that he will leave the position of mayor of Helsinki for one term. The decision was not a surprise, as Vartiainen’s management of the capital has been marked by repeated crises, of course many of which were inherited from his predecessors.

It was also no surprise that Helsinki’s deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov announced on Thursday that he was available as the coalition’s mayoral candidate. He is the number one choice to succeed Vartiainen.

Vartiain became a mayoral candidate in a kind of place, when Kirsi Piha (kok), who had already promised to be a candidate, gave up her intentions four months before the municipal elections. Piha found that the coalition was not united behind him.

During Vartiainen’s tenure, the city’s leadership has been beset by spectacular setbacks. The biggest crisis has concerned Sarastia, which provides financial administration services to Helsinki, and the city’s salary payment, which drifted into chaos. The problem arose even before Vartiai, but the aftercare was slow.

Vartiainen’s way of preparing the budget proposal also drew attention. It was negotiated between the parties in secret. The guard got his wings in the process.

Last spring, the city of Helsinki was ravaged by a crisis in the information security of Helsinki’s education system.

“ The guard’s departure was perhaps a kind of driving departure.

The guard’s way of leading gets both praise and criticism. Vartiainen is a debater, which he himself openly emphasizes. Vartiainen wants to share power and clearly believes in the victory of the best argument. However, the real policy in a metropolis the size of Helsinki is also that elbows are used in the cabinets. Vartiain doesn’t really have the skill, stamina or desire for such a thing. He has given a lot of responsibility to Deputy Mayor Sazonov.

OVartiainen angered the members of his group by promoting reforms that were very unpopular among the coalition, such as abandoning the emphasis on class-based teaching in schools. However, in the segregation debate, Vartiainen deserves praise: he says directly what he really thinks.

Over the course of the spring, increasingly strong criticism of Vartiai arose from within the coalition. The guard’s departure was perhaps a kind of driving departure.

Helsinki is such a party-oriented city, and the party will probably be the largest even after the municipal elections in April. Helsinki switched to the mayoral model in 2017, and Jan Vapaavuori of the coalition was elected as the first mayor.

Kisa for the position of manager is also running in Espoo. About 900,000 people live in Finland’s two largest cities. The power of the cities and their mutual networks has generally increased – the top bosses of these two cities are therefore significant power wielders.

However, compared to the windy position of mayor of Helsinki, the traditional position of Espoo’s mayor is an ideal retirement position.

In Espoo, it has been customary to look for the “most suitable” person for the place and then the representative of the coalition gets the place. When the sitting minister, Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen (kok), announced that he was interested in the position, the “most suitable” candidate for the coalition must have already been found, despite the fact that the chairman of the Espoo City Council, Mervi Katainen (kok), is also seeking the position.

However, Mykkänen’s departure from the government would cause trouble for the coalition in another respect. He is profiled in climate issues and is known to be liberal in his way of thinking. In the government, he has therefore been a counterweight to the basic Finns. A large part of the coalition members would not like to lighten the counterweight in environmental matters – and not just now, when the Basic Finns are trying to push their own agenda everywhere.

Mykkänen’s successor is likely to be sought from among the coalition’s current ministers.

