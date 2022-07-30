Editorial | Saving energy is not difficult

Finnish households can reduce their energy consumption by quite simple means and without making big sacrifices. At the same time, the energy bill is reduced.

of the European Union the member countries prepare for winter and begin to collect gas in storage. The countries have agreed to reduce natural gas consumption by 15 percent by April. Savings are needed because many EU countries are dependent on Russian energy. We should get rid of this.

The savings are used to prepare for disruptions in Russian gas supplies. After Russia invaded Ukraine, energy dependence has become a big problem, and the gas situation is one of the most significant reasons for rising energy prices in the EU.

Finland is not as dependent on gas as many other countries. The EU’s joint preparation in anticipation of winter is still necessary for Finland as well. The shortage in Europe raises the price of electricity here as well.

You should not wait for the electricity crisis, but start saving energy now. Consumers can influence their own energy consumption with often quite simple everyday solutions. You can do a surprising amount without making sacrifices or compromising your own comfort.

Major the saving comes from heating. Up to two-thirds of the home’s energy use is spent on heating and hot water. Even a one-degree drop in room temperature reduces energy consumption by five percent. The recommended indoor temperature is 21 degrees, but especially the bedroom can be kept cooler. Energy saving expert Motiva has calculated that if the room temperature in all Finnish homes is lowered by one degree, up to two terawatt hours of heating energy will be saved. The saved energy corresponds to the annual consumption of 90,000 electrically heated detached houses.

The comfort underfloor heating in the bathroom is often considered even hot. You can afford to pinch this, because the heating is sufficient when it feels lukewarm on the bare soles of the feet. The water does not have to be scalding hot either. You can easily adjust the temperature to a smaller one, especially in summer, as long as the water is above 55 degrees to prevent the risk of bacteria. Loitering in the shower is sometimes nice, but not very energy efficient.

Electric sauna instead, there is an actual energy sink, but it can also be used energy-efficiently. Gentle heat is usually enough for sauna enjoyment. A sauna heated to 100 degrees, on the other hand, greatly increases energy consumption. An energy-efficient sauna user heats the sauna at once for the whole family and goes to the sauna in groups or at least one after the other and takes a relaxing bath in moderation. You shouldn’t keep the heater hot for nothing.

In home heating, the air heat pump has proven to be both an efficient heater and cooler. It is worth learning how to use it so that you get the most out of the device.

Those living in a small house should switch from oil to renewable energy now at the latest. A grant of 4,000 or 2,500 euros is available for renovation when switching from oil to a geothermal heat pump or air-to-water heat pump or other non-fossil forms of heating.

There are numerous tips to save electricity: Turn off devices you are not using. Unplug the chargers from the mains after charging is complete. Make sure there are no old-fashioned light bulbs left in the lights, or switch to LEDs. Change electrical appliances to energy-efficient ones. Cook more food at once. Take care of cleaning the refrigeration equipment. Get to know the energy-efficient use of household appliances and entertainment devices.

Consumers are also offered free energy advice. Tips can be found on Motiva and, for example, on the websites of energy companies. You can also monitor your own electricity consumption from them. It helps to understand where and when electricity is consumed at home.

Energy saving is worth it. It helps to save natural resources and curb the climate effects of consumption, as well as to break away from Russian fossil energy. As a bonus, you can also save money.

