May hurlumhei-saturday is here again. Last spring, the coronavirus epidemic forced the cancellation of both the Eurovision Song Contest and the World Hockey Championships, but today it will be celebrated again when the Finnish rock band Blind Channel takes to the final stage of Rotterdam and the puck lions open the World Cup against the United States.

Good moments are allowed to wait. A song by a Finnish band Dark Side has raised its shares in recent days, and the puck teams led by Jukka Jalonen are already used to expecting success.

If you want, you can find deeper meanings in both hockey and Eurovision. The growth of puck lions from nervous losers to relaxed winners reflects the change that has taken place in Finnishness. Eurovision, on the other hand, has become an event that truly unites Europeans, summarizing the continent’s cultural paradox: in order to compete, one must stand out from the crowd, but it must not be too strange. Let’s see if the Finns hit that golden seam in the evening.

