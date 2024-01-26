Editorial | Saturday is still an important campaigning day

This week, the presidential election candidates have debated every night from Monday to Thursday in some election exam. The rounds have increased, as these elections also became exciting in the final meters.

Pthe campaigning for the first round of the resident elections is now in the last moments. The light signal is already flashing, but you can still try to get the last ones.

It was clearly visible in the election exam organized by Yle on Thursday evening. However, the exam itself became bigger news than anything that was said in it, when at the beginning of the exam they talked for an hour about domestic politics, the economy and the labor market and not about topics related to the president's powers. This was especially suitable for Sdp candidate Jutta Urpilainen, who rushed to the last fight, but other candidates from opposition parties also used the opportunity offered to bark at the government. On the other hand, Alexander Stubb (kok), who was the target of attacks, tried to make a difference to the government's unpopular decisions.