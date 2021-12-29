Editorial #Satire #painfully #resembles #reality

In the Christmas hit movie, an asteroid threatens to destroy life from the face of the Earth.

Netflixin in the Christmas hit movie Don’t Look Up (Don’t look up) a large asteroid threatens to collide with Earth and destroy life from its surface.

The work is satire, but laughter catches your throat. The film is so painfully reminiscent of the politicization of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the dichotomy of the people, and the complete disappearance of common facts. Unfortunately, there are also commonalities with the development of the Finnish attitude climate.

It is not desirable to listen to experts in the field. A confident occurrence weighs more than verified data. Politicians are focusing on figuring out how to turn the disaster into an electoral success. The president of the United States prefers to trust the billionaire. Everyone is valued and judged only on the impression they make of themselves in public.

Now comes the plot revelation. That’s what’s going on badly.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.