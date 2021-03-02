Editorial Sanna Marin was allowed to step into the mine when the Chancellor of Justice did not block

There is a special tension between Marin’s government and Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöyst, which now undermines the credibility of the government’s interest rate restriction measures.

Prime minister There seems to be something wrong with the government of Sanna Marin (sd) and Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöyst. The last time the problems flashed my eyes on Monday.

The Chancellor of Justice is responsible for ensuring the legality of the actions of the Government. The Prime Minister should be able to rely on the Chancellor of Justice’s legal assessment of bills and other government actions. However, Marin walked into a legal mine on Monday when he announced the government would partially enact sections of the contingency law, but without the actual enactment ordinance. That is not possible by law, so the Prime Minister had to spin his speech the same evening.