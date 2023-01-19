Editorial | Sanna Marin invited Petteri Orpo to dance

Sanna Marin stirred up a class dispute when she accused the coalition of being a party of mountain councils. However, Marin’s challenge can also be an advantage for the coalition, as both will benefit if the election debate focuses on the economy.

Parliamentary elections the campaign has started in a hot mood. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has been hit the hardest, who last Friday in an election exam for political journalists called Basic Finns a racist party and claimed that the coalition’s Petteri Orpo was pushing tax breaks for mountain councils. Both attacks were definitely pre-planned. The prime minister has entered the election campaign like an opposition leader.

Each party wants to put its own confrontation at the center of the election battle. Now it is especially important when there are big emotions involved. Voters are worried about the world situation as well as personal issues: is there enough money, will they keep their jobs, can they get treatment if they are sick?

Politicians talk about these issues as well, but elections are not won by appealing only to reason. Emotions must also be touched. It can be done in a good or bad way: by offering hope or presenting threatening images. Toivo’s visions haven’t been seen yet, and I don’t think there will be many in the future. Instead, a competition is emerging for the presentation of threat images.

Right-wing populists the rise in Western countries has been based on confrontation, where “they” are allegedly taking something from “us”. The same basic formula is behind Trumpism, Putinism, the Sweden Democrats and fundamental Finns. Who “they” are varies by country and situation. It is still open whether Perusfinomainets will raise street gangs, the EU, nature conservationists or perhaps transgenders as the main threat in their election campaign.

Right-wing populism opened up in Western countries when the left forgot about the Danuars and the underprivileged and started arguing with the educated elite with internationalism, green values ​​and minority politics. The tactical error has now been noticed. The left has started talking about work, livelihood and even social classes again.

“ The language of politics has hardened.

The change in direction is supported by crises that have weakened faith in globalization. The interest of one’s own country can now be justified by autonomy or security of supply. Ideological support, on the other hand, is offered by researchers like Thomas Piketty, who have shown how the modern economy has accumulated capital for the richest promille and the greediest companies. Young people are worried and angry. Even Karl Marx is read.

Here in the situation, Marin may have calculated that the Finns could be ready for at least a little class struggle. There is a danger in that. In 2007, SAK tried to excite the people to the ballot box with an ad in which a mountain counselor played by Oiva Lohtander hogged the table of delicacies while laughing at the poor. The ad, which caused consternation, was quickly pulled from circulation.

However, time has passed and the language of politics has hardened. Basic Finns have gotten the public used to speaking directly and speaking badly. Some people like it. It is therefore not surprising that the left is also warming up to the confrontation between the poor and the rich, which is where the idea started.

For historical reasons, Sdp has been a party of class harmony rather than class hatred. The chairmen of the party have been moderate builders, not challengers like Olof Palme. In this matter too, Marin seems to be free from the burdens of Finnish history: he bullies the bourgeois like a Swedish dem.

Orphan was clearly not prepared for Marin’s attack, but remained lying in the fire. There were also hits. Orpo must have spent the last few days honing his answers in intensive training sessions organized by the party.

Marin’s attack was still not necessarily a bad thing for the coalition, as both parties want to hold a discussion on economic matters. This goal cannot be reached by politely arguing about the lack of sustainability, but the people must be offered big emotions and small disputes where the voter can choose a side. Marin has presented her invitation to the dance, now it’s Orpo’s time to show her moves.

The author is the head of the editorial and opinion department.