While Marin may not have met with business leaders as regularly as some previous prime ministers, the needs of the economy have not been overlooked.

Prime minister Recent public outputs by Sanna Marin (sd) have sparked a debate on the prime minister’s attitude towards a market economy. Economic life in an extensive interview Marin accuses companies of lacking social responsibility. “Unfortunately, we can’t trust companies to take care of people and the environment,” Marin said.

