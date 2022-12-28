Editorial | Salary negotiations will drag on well into January

Everyone is waiting to see what happens in the tech industry.

About collective agreements the most significant, the agreement between the Technology Industry Employers and SAK’s Teollisuusliitto on the contract conditions of the industry’s employees will inevitably stretch beyond the turn of the year.

Teollisuusliitto and the employers of the Technology Industry agreed before Christmas that the subject will not be continued until after the New Year, but immediately on the second day of January. So there is now a kind of Christmas peace in the labor market.

Before the technology industry employee agreement, no other significant collective agreement moves.

The strike that threatened during the Christmas ski season was avoided in the northern ski resorts, but it was to be expected. The ski centers had no desire to jeopardize the Christmas season, which, along with the ski holidays and Easter, is the most important period of the year for the ski centers.

Salary increases are agreed locally in ski resorts. In addition, the industry is so small and the work is seasonal that it is hardly possible to refer to the industry’s wage negotiations, for example.

The labor market the negotiation situation changed rapidly recently, when SAK’s unions declared that they were striving for closer cooperation both in terms of negotiation goals and possible support measures. So there may be widespread strike threats.

In any case, threatening strikes is more than likely. If, in the current economic situation and the negotiation atmosphere, an industry announced that it had reached an agreement without the threat of a strike, the background troops of both negotiating parties would immediately suspect that they did not dare to hold out until the very end. In that case, the chair of the chairman of the labor market organization could start to sway.

SAK and its member unions have publicly defined their salary targets. It is very unusual in the labor market and caused Jarkko Ruohoniemi, CEO of Employers of the Technology Industry, to disapprove of the procedure.

The announcement of the SAK board mentions, albeit somewhat vaguely, that the organization’s salary target “compares to the salary increase line achieved by German industry.” To put it in Finnish, SAK aims for increases that would be of the same magnitude as the increases negotiated by Germany’s IG Metall for its members.

In the fall, the German Metallurgical Union negotiated 8.5 percent raises and two bonus pots for salaries for the two-year contract period. In Finland, inflation was around nine percent in November.

However, IG Metall’s contract is for two years. In Finland, employers in the technology industry do not necessarily commit to a two-year contract, when the country is sliding into recession, according to the Bank of Finland and the Ministry of Finance.

Employers would probably like to agree on wages as soon as possible after the end of the labor peace. On the other hand: the longer the negotiations drag on, the worse the economic forecasts look, i.e. the situation is better from the employers’ point of view.

Various years passed in such a way that the Confederation of Industry and Technology Industry Employers practically dictated the following wage increases in accordance with the will of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry.

In the spring, we will see if the thinking model guiding salary increases changes. The wage earner’s side has a very strong dislike for it, the employer’s side not so much. Basically, it comes down to who defines the salary increase provision.

