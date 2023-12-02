Editorial | Salary comes with salary

A good salary development for those in productive positions is ultimately also in the interest of the national economy.

Qthe development of wages is measured and the measurement result is weighed, often two values ​​are used for weighing. The first is spiritual, the second economic: fairness and productivity. These cannot always be hired to promote at the same time.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper figured it out With the help of Statistics Finland, how the salaries of Finns have developed in the years 2018–2022. The end result was familiar from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to him who has, more will be given, and he will have more than enough.”