They have ideas, these Argentines. Their stubbornness could make a date at home and end 2020 on a note of hope for the struggles of women elsewhere. They have been heckling for years the established order so that abortion is finally legal, safe and free. The Senate must today examine a bill in this direction after the approval of the deputies on December 11. With them, we hold our breath. Because this ninth attempt may well be the right one. The center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, did not hesitate to wet the shirt in the face of the disproportionate weight of the Catholic Church and its main representative, who was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis.

Despite contempt and insults, witches have redoubled their talent to raise awareness and convince. The green scarf, symbol of the decriminalization of abortion, has imposed itself in the public space, like on February 19, 2018 where hundreds of thousands of people denounced the hypocrisy consisting in looking away from reality: 500 000 clandestine or legal abortions, 50,000 hospitalizations due to complications, shattered lives, thrown away. “If the Pope were a woman, abortion would be law”, then rebuked this monster demonstration.

Whatever the outcome of the vote in the Senate, this movement has already left its mark on history. He shook up the legislative agenda to impose his own. He exploded the executives to the point that the legalization of abortion is now considered a public health issue that concerns all of Argentine society. It awakened consciences, by inviting respect for the physical and psychological integrity of women. The right to choose is no longer a taboo. No more than this despicable law dating from 1921 which criminalizes women, and especially the poorest, who cannot abort in private clinics. This wind of equality blowing in Argentina is good for the Latin American continent, hit by this other pandemic that is feminicides. It gives comfort to the women on this side of the Atlantic who are claiming and defending the legitimate right to control over their bodies.