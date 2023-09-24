Sunday, September 24, 2023
Editorial | Russia's former elite is looking for new patrons

September 24, 2023
Last week we saw how former Soviet Union countries that were close to Russia are trying to distance themselves from Russia.

VRecently, there have been recent examples that Russia’s decision to launch a major attack on Ukraine has weakened its influence in the former Soviet republics, which Russia has become accustomed to considering as its own sphere of influence.

Last Tuesday, US President Joe Biden met the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in New York in connection with the UN General Assembly. It was the first summit between the United States and Central Asian countries. It proves the desire of the Central Asian countries to reduce their dependence on Russia.

