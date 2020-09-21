Editorial Russia seemed to be dictating the direction of Belarus

The situation in Belarus became exactly what the EU was trying to prevent – a conflict between East and West.

Of the European Union member states have great difficulty in finding a consensus on how to respond to the escalating situation in Belarus and the assassination attempt on the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Although the EU leadership and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak louder than before, the EU, which distributes reprimands and statements, looks weak.

There is no good solution. The EU’s effortless reactions will only weaken its weight. The closure of the almost completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which brings gas from Russia to Germany, has been raised as a big hammer. That’s what Merkel has to consider.

The decline in the Union’s influence is also frustrating for the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In his speech on the state of the Union last week, he called on the member states to agree, even on human rights and economic sanctions, by qualified majority voting. Finland supports the proposal, but a tearing dispute is expected.

Ethe european union seems powerless and reluctant, and another cold season is ahead. Russia literally poisoned its relationship with Europe.

The ride is also cold for the Belarusian and Russian opposition. In Belarus, after an initial show of strength, the opposition is being left behind and without a clear leadership.

President Alexander Lukashenko sought confidence from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Support came, and Lukashenko can tighten his grip on protesters and also criticism of the EU. Putin keeps Lukashenko in his fingers, which raises Russia’s weight as a geopolitical actor.

Russia seemed to be dictating the direction of Belarus. At the same time, the situation became exactly what the EU was trying to prevent – the conflict between East and West.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.