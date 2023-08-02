Editorial | Russia presented the scenes of Potemkin at the naval parade in St. Petersburg

The Russian Navy strives to show its best in the naval parade in St. Petersburg. In the seas of the world, however, it has been pushed into a corner.

VThe Russian naval parade organized in St. Petersburg last weekend brought to light again how wide the gap is between the goals of the Russian political leadership and the military reality it faces.

In recent years, St. Petersburg’s parade has been developed into another showcase of the Russian Armed Forces. The most important show of force takes place in May’s Victory Day parade in Moscow.

At first glance, everything seemed to be going according to the old formula in St. Petersburg. More than 40 warships were displayed in the parade. Vladimir Putin used to praise the present and future strength of the Russian Navy in the St. Petersburg parade – and he did so now. Putin claimed that Russia will get as many as thirty new ships in its navy this year.

However, the reality is much more oppressive for Russia than the Potemkin scenes erected in St. Petersburg let us understand. The Russian fleet is literally cornered in the seas of the world.

The best example of this is the Baltic Sea, which Russia considers to be part of its own sphere of interest.

Traditionally, it has been suggested that Russia has three defense levels in the Baltic Sea: the Danish Straits, Kaliningrad and the Gulf of Finland. However, after Finland’s NATO membership and Sweden’s future membership, the Baltic Sea is almost NATO’s inland sea, which puts Russia increasingly on the defensive.

Another distressing area for Russia is the Black Sea. The gateway to the Black Sea, i.e. the strategically important Bosphorus Strait, is under the control of NATO member Turkey. Russia’s threat now is also that Ukraine would take back Crimea, which belongs to it, in which case Russia would have to say goodbye to the very important military port of Sevastopol.

Russia’s most important naval power is the Northern Fleet operating from the Kola Peninsula. Its movements in the world’s seas are controlled by NATO countries.

“ A lot of money has been put into the development of the fleet.

Russian warships aiming for the North Atlantic have to sail between Greenland, Iceland and Britain. This so-called Giuk line was already a closely guarded sea area during the Second World War and the Cold War. The growth of its importance has been reawakened in the West.

Vthe navy is no longer an instrument of foreign policy. Putin’s goal is to raise the navy to the same level as it was during the Soviet era during the Cold War in the mid-1980s. A lot of money has been put into the development of the fleet. New ship classes have been built. They have been considered modern even in the West, and they are not considered to be ashamed alongside Western warships. Russian submarines are often mentioned as an example.

However, doubts have arisen recently. Why would the navy of the corrupt Russian armed forces be in better shape than its land forces, which are in deep trouble in Ukraine? And the Russian air force has not been able to perform as expected there either.

Russia has a long history of not all big plans coming true. The development of naval power has not progressed according to plans. In the construction of warships, the schedules have not been kept and they have not been built at all.

OA nice example of the state of the Russian shipbuilding industry is the frigate Admiral Gorškov, which was part of the naval parade in St. Petersburg.

At its wildest, Russia planned to build up to thirty similar ships. However, construction has been slowed down by the fact that Russia did not know how to make their gas turbine engines.

Gas turbines originally had to be bought from a country that knows how to build them. This country was Ukraine. However, after the occupation of Crimea, it refused to deliver them to Russia anymore.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.