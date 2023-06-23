Editorial | Russia must be held responsible for the systematic destruction of nature in Ukraine

In the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, the environment is not only the background of warfare, but also the target. At this stage, the most serious example of the war is the destruction of the Kahovka dam.

Uit has been two and a half weeks since the destruction of the Kahovka dam on the Dnieper River in the Krai, but it is still too early to assess all its environmental effects. What is clear, however, is that it is an exceptionally serious human-caused environmental destruction. Ukrainian authorities have described it as their country’s biggest environmental disaster since the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident in 1986.

The list of consequences is long. A huge area with villages and towns, fields, landfills, factories and oil refineries was left under the flood that followed the breaking of the dam. So the floodwater has carried all kinds of loose material towards Mustaamerta, but also, among other things, animal carcasses, chemicals, poisons and an estimated 450 tons of turbine oil. According to the measurements of the water, the amounts of harmful substances are many times higher than the permitted levels.

Along with the water masses, minefields were also set in motion, such as HS told on the eve of Midsummer’s Eve. The river had become one of the front lines of the Russian war of aggression, so the Ukrainian and Russian forces had mined the banks they had. The exact number of mines is not known, but it is described as “massive”. Now that the locations of the mines are no longer known, the clearance work will take years.

Now the mines, explosives and ammunition spread by the floodwaters have ended up in different parts of the environment. After the water receded, mines have been found in people’s yards and gardens, but they have also drifted into the Black Sea. The waves have brought some to the shore, but some of the mines are in the sea. There they cause danger, kill and injure animals.

Qahovka dam was located in the territory occupied by Russia. Immediately after the dam broke, it seemed likely that Russia had destroyed it on purpose to hinder Ukraine’s efforts to free its territories from Russian occupation. Evidence gathered over the past couple of weeks has only confirmed this initial suspicion.

It is also clear that the environmental disaster resulting from the explosion was no obstacle to Russia’s decision. In the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, Ukraine’s rich nature has not only been the background of military operations, but also one of the objects of Russian warfare.

It has shown indifference around Russia’s still-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and for some time occupied the Chernobyl power plant site, and such an attitude has increased the risk of a nuclear accident. It has also been reflected in relentless bombings that have burned forests, destroyed up to a third of Ukraine’s nature reserves, and damaged infrastructure and industrial buildings.

“ The situation in the territories occupied by Russia can only be guessed.

When Russia has systematically destroyed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, such as oil storages and refineries or gas plants and pipelines, toxic and harmful substances have spread into the air, waterways and vast areas of land. On the other hand, from the industrial plants and warehouses destroyed by Russia, solvents and ammonia, for example, have spread into the environment. The situation in the territories occupied by Russia can only be guessed at, but it is undeniably harsh.

Russian warfare threatens to kill Black Sea dolphins and porpoises to extinction, Yle told during Midsummer week. Already last spring, researchers estimated that at least a fifth of the Black Sea dolphins and porpoises died as a result of the Russian attack. The reasons are clear: the powerful echo sounders of Russian warships cause injuries to the dolphins and prevent them from communicating, navigating and finding food. Sea mines, other explosives and warship traffic maim and kill animals.

Uin Ukraine, environmental issues have not always been high in the order of importance, but Russia’s brutal war of aggression and the systematic destruction of nature have clearly increased awareness and understanding of natural values.

In Ukraine, there has been a strong reaction to the environmental damage caused by Russia, as large areas have become at least temporarily unlivable because of them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has used the English term ecocide, which translates into Finnish as, for example, natural disaster or natural destruction. The term is derived from the word for genocide genocide. Unlike genocide, natural destruction is not yet a crime under international law. However, its addition to international law is already being discussed in several member countries of the International Criminal Court.

Zelenskyi has already established an international working group to investigate the natural disasters caused by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, of which the explosion of the dam and its consequences is the most serious. Zelenskyi has also invited Finnish MEP Heidi Hautala (Green) to join the group.

Finland should support Ukraine when it demands Russia to be responsible for environmental damage.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.