Russia humiliated EU External Relations Representative Josep Borrell in Moscow. It is now clear that the Union is facing – and as a interlocutor – an even more dangerous Russia.

Of the European Union the attempt by High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to get EU-Russia relations on track or even a fresh start with his visit to Moscow last week failed spectacularly.

The humiliation is exacerbated by the EU’s aftermath, as Poland and the Baltic countries in particular tried to warn Borrell of the trap he was about to enter.