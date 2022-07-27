Editorial | Russia is luring Africa into an anti-Western front

During his African tour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminded that Western countries have a large burden from the colonial era.

World poor countries are pushed to the edge of the abyss due to inflation, food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine, and rising interest rates. Money flows away, investments stop, loan interest rates rise and food becomes more expensive. As these countries try to stay afloat and feed their populations, they grasp at every straw no matter who offers it.

Russian Foreign Minister Segrei Lavrov is on a tour in Africa. Countries outside the Western bloc are important targets of influence for Russia. The soul of the West has been lost – perhaps with the exception of the far right of the West. Russia’s brutality and numerous war crimes in Ukraine make the situation clear: Russia cannot be trusted or cooperated with.

The world outside of Europe, Australia, Japan and North America is a gray zone. When the UN voted on the war in Ukraine and the statement condemning Russia’s actions, many African countries and India abstained. They try to be outsiders. Their most important economic relations and channels of development aid are directed to the West, but defense material, energy and grain have been acquired from Russia.

When the West marvels at the weakness of Russia’s hybrid influence, it is overlooked that the influence is strongly directed towards the poor countries of the world. The majority of the world’s population lives in these countries, and a large part of them have a vague understanding of the situation in Ukraine. In addition, the West has a large historical ballast in Africa from the times of the colonial powers. During his trip, Lavrov emphasized that Russia has had good relations with Africa since the time of the Soviet Union. He reminded that African independence movements received support from Russia and the Soviet Union.

When Russia, free from this burden, brings cheap fuel and grain – its own or stolen from Ukraine – in the midst of economic crises, the interpretations and geopolitical needs of the “assistant” are heard.

“ African countries do not seem to change their attitude.

Lavrov the ultimate purpose of the trip is for the countries in the gray zone to actively support Russia. It would be important for Russia to create such an image that it is not isolated from all international cooperation and that the West’s interpretations of geopolitics are wrong.

However, African countries do not seem to change their attitude to one side or the other, as they are in good positions when the West and Russia are fighting for their souls. Lavrov’s reception has been somewhat half-hearted.

The problem for the future of defense material cooperation, from the buyer’s point of view, is that many Russian weapons have proven to be deficient in the real situation, in the war in Ukraine. The production of the better end, on the other hand, requires Western technology, and Russia no longer gets that. Russia has to beg for technological help from China and even Iran.

However, the most destructive interpretation from the point of view of Russia’s charm companies is that by blocking the export of Ukrainian grain, Russia is bringing famine to the world. In North Africa, the price of grain is a sensitive political issue. The Arab Spring started more than ten years ago with a rise in grain prices. Citizens’ revolt threatened the position of those in power in many countries.

Lavrov on the way, Russia signed an agreement according to which Russia does not prevent Ukrainian grain from reaching the world market. Lavrov also emphasized during his trip that the problems of grain availability were caused by the West and Ukraine.

If these actions and speeches were intended to soften the fears of African countries, Russia’s missile attack on the port of Odessa, which is important for grain deliveries, was an extremely stupid act and spoiled the goal of Lavrov’s trip. The attack underlined the fact that Russia cannot be trusted and that the problems with grain supply are not caused by the West.

