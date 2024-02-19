Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Editorial | Russia is collapsing slowly, Ukraine now faster

February 19, 2024
Editorial | Russia is collapsing slowly, Ukraine now faster

Qthe West is waging a struggle against Russia, the West's actions are hindered by legal principles. You have to act as the domestic legislation says, even though Russia does not care about the principles of legality in the slightest.

Western countries could use much stronger economic sanctions, but then their own legal principles would get in the way. Due to these restrictions, the sanctions have a slow effect. For example, it would be quite right to use the money seized from the Russian central bank to support Ukraine. More than 300 billion dollars would be available in an instant.

