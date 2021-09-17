Editorial Russia is blessed with Putin’s power

In Russia parliamentary and regional elections will be held over the weekend. It is not a question of elections in the usual sense of the word, but of a political ritual in which the people are allowed to bless the country’s current rulers.

The final election result does not tell the people’s opinions, but the amount of scam needed to get to the election result may still give the country’s authorities a picture of people’s moods. This time, those in power seem more nervous than usual judging by how perfectly all sorts of criticism has been sought to be silenced during the election.

In the run-up to the elections, the EU Parliament adopted a statement calling Russia a “stagnant authoritarian kleptocracy”. The definition may be factually correct, but it is not forgotten that kleptocracy has strong supporters. Last week, it was announced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany had been completed after 11 years of construction.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.