Russia has recently made the so-called countries of the former Soviet Union take more distance from it, which has caused glee in the West.

The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh fled to Armenia in September after Azerbaijan conquered the rest of the region. At the same time, the Armenians finally understood that Russia cannot be trusted as an ally.

EArmenia, located in the Far Caucasus, has become an object of surprisingly great interest in a short time. The main explanation, however, seems to be the pleasure of injury, because the focus is on Armenia’s effort to distance itself from Russia, which it has found to be an unreliable partner.