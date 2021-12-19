Editorial #Russia #defies #European #peace

When the United States, Russia and China compete in the superpower game, Finland is a side follower. However, there may be sudden upheavals that increase the security threats to Finland and its neighborhood.

To extremes exported demands and the concentration of military force on the Ukrainian border are a dangerous combination. President Vladimir Putin is forcing a debate on European security in the direction Moscow wants. Putin is demanding assurances from the United States and NATO that NATO will not expand east. The ultimatum unveiled by Moscow on Friday is a diplomatic bomb. Russia demands that the territories of the former Soviet Union be in Russia’s interest.

Tensions are part of a long continuum, but now the threat of war is hovering over Europe. It must be taken seriously. Russia does not decide what the United States, NATO, Ukraine or European countries will do. Russia also knows this.

With its blatant demands, Russia is violating the foundations of the European security architecture, ie the right of states to make their own security solutions. The concessions would show NATO’s weakness and open the door to constant pressure. Of course, Russia can block Ukraine’s and Georgia’s NATO membership by keeping the countries in eternal war. According to Russia, this can be prevented by agreeing that NATO will not expand. At the same time, Russia threatens not to trust NATO.

Putin also raised his demands during talks with President Sauli Niinistö this week. Niinistö replied that Finland would make its own decision.

It is not in Finland’s interest to escalate relations with Russia, and tensions between Russia and Ukraine do not pose a direct threat to Finland. There is no reason for Finland to change its line. Preparations for NATO membership would increase instability in the Baltic Sea region at a time when the threat in Ukraine is intensifying. However, Finland itself evaluates what it does.

Russia undermines the unity and stability of Europe and tests the commitment of US President Joe Biden to Europe. NATO will not fight for Ukraine, but the attack would be responded to in other ways.

The European Union has consistently been an underdog with Russia. Efforts are now being made to reduce tensions. Finland is also participating in these efforts, as the war would be absurd.

If the conflict escalates, the EU must react quickly. However, speed is not the strength of the EU. The EU is weak, fragmented and divided on the common foreign and security policy. However, after the occupation of Crimea, the EU was able to rally behind a common sanctions policy, which was important.

The Union’s main strengths are Germany and France. Germany’s new Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will keep the door open for talks with Russia. On the other hand, aggression would result in a hard price for Russia.

Finland operates in accordance with EU guidelines. The Union’s decisions affect bilateral relations between Finland and Russia and also how Niinistö maintains contact with Putin. As tensions increase, the bilateral space of motion narrows. However, Niinist has connections to both Washington and Moscow. This week we saw Biden and Putin answer the phone.

Although the situation in Ukraine is not a direct security threat to Finland, the war would also affect the stability of the Baltic Sea region. In war, unpredictable things always happen. Russia is also considering the risks of war. Even if the Russian economy endures sanctions, Ukraine will have quite strong armed forces, so the war will also bring losses to Russia. Support for Putin’s war is not a matter of course. The worsening of the crisis in Ukraine is also driven by a desire to divert attention from its own problems.

When The United States, Russia and China are competing in the superpower game, Finland is a side follower. It is still difficult to find windbreak in Russia’s neighborhood. However, Finland knows its history, its own defense and its allies.

There may be sudden turns ahead. Finland does not cause uncertainty, as Finland’s foreign and security policy is characterized by stability and continuity, but it must be vigilant. When big forces rock the world order, surprises can flow in the direction of Finland.

