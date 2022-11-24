Editorial | Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainian civilians

The United States and most EU countries do not want to officially designate Russia as a country that uses terrorist means. That does not mean that Russia should not be treated as such.

European Parlament on Wednesday declared Russia a state that supports terrorism and uses its means, because Russia targets Ukrainian civilians with state terror.

The resolution had broad support in the parliament, as 494 parliamentarians voted for it. 58 voted against and 44 abstained. The Finnish MPs also voted for, except for three who were absent.

The resolution is largely symbolic, as the European Parliament does not negotiate on the EU’s foreign policy. The Parliament can often take a stricter position in its resolutions than the member states, because the resolutions do not have a direct political meaning. Finland is also reluctant to designate Russia as a terrorist country, because it has to be prepared for some kind of contact with the current Russian regime in the future as well. NATO also has an interest in maintaining voice contact with Russia, also with the help of Finland.

Foreign policy sometimes has to be done holding one’s nose and avoiding visible declarations. It is part of the nature of the industry, so to speak.

United States and most EU countries don’t want to officially designate Russia as a country using terrorist means, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t treat Russia as such. Russia is now waging its war against Ukraine primarily by terrorizing civilians and destroying civilian targets.

The Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has surrounded himself with a kleptocratic gang, for whom his own or the other party’s victims mean nothing. Now Russia is taking revenge for the humiliation it experienced on the battlefields against Ukraine, which has heroically defended itself against the persecutor who crossed the border from the beginning. The Ukrainians had a clear idea of ​​what the alternative would be.

Resolutions have their own role, but actions are more important. The West must ensure that Russia loses the war it started. It requires supporting Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

