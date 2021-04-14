Editorial Russia combines intimidation and unpredictable behavior

Editorial|Editorial

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Russia has not made the same mass transfers as are now seen on the Ukrainian border. The United States and EU countries will again have to guess what Russia intends to do.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a concert in Moscow on March 18 to mark the seventh anniversary of the occupation of Crimea.­

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a recipe for positioning Russia as a great power: combining unpredictability with intimidation. Finland and others around Russia are once again in a situation of speculating on the Kremlin’s motives as Russia concentrates a record number of troops on the Ukrainian border.