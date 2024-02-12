Editorial | Russia also invades President Stubb's desk

Russia influenced the Finnish presidential election, but contrary to what was feared in advance. The Russian threat tightened the ranks of the Finns and made the elections exceptionally agreeable.

Son sunday, as the decisive moments of the presidential election approached in finland, it was speculated whether russia would try to interfere in the election. The most common fear was that during the election campaign, Russia would try to create new rifts in Finnish society and widen old ones by influencing information. That has been Russia's modus operandi in many other western elections.