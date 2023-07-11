Sweden’s limbo is over, but Ukraine is not getting what it wants from the NATO leaders gathered in Vilnius.

Ruots becomes NATO’s 32nd member country. Because exactly, it still depends on the political will of Turkey and also Hungary to organize the ratification processes in their parliaments. You can’t back down anymore.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson agreed on the ratification of the agreement on the eve of the NATO meeting in Vilnius. Agreements with Erdoğan’s Turkey are questionable but apparently inevitable. NATO has been content to tolerate them. As in the agreement made in Madrid a year ago, the most important thing in the Vilnius agreement is that Sweden’s limbo is over. Despite all the frustration, it’s a relief.

Erdoğan is a juggler with many plates in the air. After the deal with Sweden, Erdoğan seized the sale of American F-16 fighter jets. The United States pays the ransom for Sweden.

One of Erdoğan’s flying saucers aroused particular wonder. At the very last moment, Erdoğan linked Sweden’s NATO membership to the promotion of Turkey’s EU membership. It was surprising, because Erdoğan does not value the EU and Turks have no illusions that the EU would like Turkey as a member. US President Joe Biden was not happy with the ending. However, Erdoğan managed to show that he can mess up any coalition and organization.

Erdoğan had to be confronted. Although Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK) says that the EU rail is entirely her own, it is not. NATO countries are mostly also EU countries, and the countries are on Sweden’s behalf.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Kristersson on Monday was interrupted so that Erdoğan met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Sweden promised to promote the modernization of the customs union between the EU and Turkey and visa freedom. It is a matter of definition what Sweden gave Turkey in the end. There is also a genuine desire at the EU tables to see if it is possible to seek a new start for relations after the Turkish elections and the NATO twist. That would be needed.

Qtime is connected to everything in the Turkish game. With the help of Sweden, Turkey pressured NATO to consider its terrorism line; NATO increases anti-terrorist measures. However, this could have been done without slowing down Sweden’s membership.

Turkey also pledged decisions in NATO’s regional defense plans. In them, it got some wins or at least caused others trouble. A decision was needed and was obtained. In Vilnius, NATO continued to strengthen its own defense and deterrence.

The plans should also be implemented. It requires member countries to increase defense spending and assign soldiers to NATO’s command in times of crisis. There is not much to praise yet. However, NATO countries commit to keeping their defense spending at least 2 percent of gross domestic product.

OFato is united in Vilnius out of necessity and because of great pressure. You have to be united and tough against Russia. The most important message of the meeting concerns support for Ukraine and the NATO path. Turning the wording was laborious, and the end result made Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi irritated.

Instead of NATO, Ukraine’s security guarantees are being built by the G7 countries. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the group would soon issue a declaration and make bilateral agreements to support Ukraine in the same way that the United States supports Israel.

Ukraine needs long-term commitments for support. Their importance is emphasized by the upcoming US presidential election.

Biden’s support for Ukraine and Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships is very important, as he arrives in Finland directly from Vilnius on Wednesday. The next president of the United States must not be allowed to walk away from this support and commitments.

