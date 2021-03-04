Jean-Paul Sartre repeated that “we are our choices”. Those of Emmanuel Macron are unambiguous. No offense to him, he is indeed the “president of the rich” . Label that sticks to his skin and that is not about to fly away. Particularly in view of the latest measures that the government is preparing to take to stimulate economic recovery. Faced with the crisis which is hitting the French hard and widening inequalities, the executive, far from reversing the trend, has decided to step up the movement by pouring a new basket of gifts on the wealthiest and the big companies. Take care of the “first line” rather than the “first line”? This is a choice that defines who they are.

Of course, this is no surprise. From the reform of the ISF to the flat tax, Macronie has always been the apostle of “runoff”, an illusory theory which, by way of redistribution, has especially inflated the pockets of millionaires. We could have hoped that the past year had given rise to reflection, if not to inflection. Nay. Faced with the imperative to mobilize the richest 10% of French people who have amassed 100 billion euros in savings since the first confinement, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire showed, this week, that he does not did not intend to harass the wealthy: lower taxes on large donations, encouragement of the most fortunate to lend money to companies, relaxation of the payment of corporate tax … Choices of convenience, in line with the plan of stimulus of which only 0.8% of the funds are dedicated to the most modest, while 20% constitute tax offerings without any compensation.

Inequality and injustice are the breasts of this blinded policy. We know that this uncontrolled public aid is diluted in dividends to shareholders and increases the debt. Debt which – height of cynicism – is used as an argument to impose “structural” reforms which strain the resources of beneficiaries of APL or even the unemployed … “We are our choices. “ Macron definitely made that to be the Robin of the rich.