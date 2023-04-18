Editorial | Rkp became the kingmaker and took the joy out of it

The Coalition and the Basic Finns need Rkp for a bourgeois government. Rkp knows it and enjoys every moment.

BAn important step was taken in the corruption probes on Tuesday, when the parliamentary groups gave their answers to the list of questions left by government probe Petteri Orpo (Kok) last week.

In Orpo’s list of 24 questions, the main focus was on the economy. It was not a surprise, as the coalition has demanded a six billion euro adjustment of the public finances over the next four years, according to the Ministry of Finance’s official speech. However, the orphan’s list of questions did not mention amounts.

Most of the questions on the list were formulated in such a way that no party is automatically excluded. In particular, when formulating the questions, the coalition had made sure that negotiations could be continued with basic Finns.

Based on the answers received on Tuesday, a bourgeois government based on the coalition and basic Finns is still the most likely option. The Christian Democrats would be ready for that government, if not downright eager, but Rkp is needed for a majority. It’s because the center didn’t answer Orpo’s questions and announced that it was heading to the opposition. It may even be that this time the centre’s position will not change.

A blue red formed on the basis of the coalition and the Sdp is also still possible, even though the policies of the parties related to the state economy are far from each other. Sdp did not raise its head about its election loss in its answers on Tuesday. It would be premature at this point. On the other hand, the coalition parliamentary group’s own answers did not mention any amounts as a threshold question. So the door to the blue ribbon is not completely closed.

An orphan has a lot to think about. With the Sdp, the coalition would have to round off its biggest dreams, but the government would probably be safer than with the basic Finns – especially if the Sdp was led by Antti Lindtman. With the basic Finns, the coalition could perhaps go through drastic reforms to, for example, the labor market and social security, but the going could be bumpy, because anything can happen with the colorful group of basic Finns. It must be remembered that the previous attempt with basic Finns ended in a disagreement over the parties’ perception of people. A partnership with basic Finns would still not be easy for many members of the coalition.

Perusfuomalaiset listed three threshold issues for the government to go ahead with. The party accepts the coalition’s economic vision, albeit with minor reservations. Basic Finns accept EU membership, but do not want a new collective debt or income transfer packages for the EU. The party also wants to significantly limit “economically and security-harmful” immigration from outside Europe. They are slogan terms that can be interpreted in many ways. The party doesn’t even get hung up on immigration, because no one wants harmful immigration.

Rkp is in a good situation in the sense that it is most likely needed for both a bourgeois government and a blue-red party – and the latter would be a clearly preferable option for the party. That’s why Rkp can now price itself high.

Rkp is usually mocked as a lap dog of politics, which will go on anyone’s journey if it gets something small in payment for the Swedish speakers of Ostrobothnia. With basic Finns, however, it is more than the usual political game. The question is – yes, identity. You get what you order.

In the past years, the Basic Finns incited such hatred against the Swedish speakers that many in the linguistic minority were genuinely afraid. Weakening the position of the Swedish language has remained the party’s goal even during Riikka Purra’s term.

TIn this situation, the Rkp did not round off its words. It raised all the difficult issues for basic Finns to a high stake: constructive EU policy, commitment to the 2035 goal of the Climate Act and increasing work-related immigration. Rkp has said that it will not join a government that implements basic Finnish politics. The party’s answers prove that. Basic Finns now have enough to swallow – och samma på svenska.

