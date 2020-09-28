We can call them frozen conflicts, between two periods of calm, they sometimes ignite. Weapons spoke on Sunday in the breakaway province of Nagorno-Karabakh, disputed by Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Azerbaijani forces, which claim sovereignty over this area controlled by authorities supported by Yerevan, launched an offensive which has already claimed 39 official victims yesterday. Already, in 2016, clashes had left dozens of deaths. This conflict stems from the conditions of the dissolution of the Soviet Union: this area populated mainly by Armenians has been attributed to Azerbaijan.

The problem exists elsewhere: in 2008, Georgia tried by force to regain its grip on South Ossetia and Abkhazia which wish to become Russian; Transnistria, in the heart of Moldova, continues to proclaim its independence loud and clear, and is governed by a separatist regime with the support of Moscow. Even in Ukraine, with the reintegration of Crimea into Russia and the fighting in the east, the borders are contested.

Like many chanceries, the UN has called for a ceasefire. It’s a beginning. But a start that could only be a return to the status quo. There is an urgent need to find a negotiated solution to these conflicts. Because, in a context of strong tension between the United States and Russia, and now with the emergence of middle powers which, such as Turkey supports Azerbaijan, these frozen conflicts instrumentalized by Washington and Moscow can degenerate at any time.

The Europeans could have a peacemaking role if, instead of following in Washington’s footsteps, they fostered a spirit of dialogue and cooperation in relations with Moscow. The settlement of these frozen conflicts will only be done with respect for the various actors involved, without interference, without NATO expansion in the East, with respect for human rights and the right to self-determination of peoples.

Bruno Arbesu