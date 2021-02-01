After the wave of job cuts sweeping over the country, here is the new social disaster that looms. No one will be able to say that the authorities were caught off guard. On the occasion of its annual report, the Abbé-Pierre foundation warns about “Tens of thousands of households threatened with eviction from the 1 er April 2020 » , as a result of unpaid rents due to plummeting income. Already unbearable for low-income households, the crisis risks redoubling its violence by adding to the loss of work that of housing.

The state of emergency is absolute for those who risk losing everything. But not only. Because behind the immediate danger lies a more lasting deterioration in the solvency of households. Clearly, the precariousness of housing is slowly spreading to millions of additional families. Public tenants, private tenants or first time buyers: no category is spared, even if many do not talk about it before having gone to the end of over-indebtedness and deprivation to try to cope.

The extension of the winter truce until July 10 makes it possible to keep families in the premises under the expulsion procedure. But it only delays the problem without solving it. Since the government is determined to debate this week a law “consolidating the principles of the Republic”, it is time to take it at its word. The preamble to the 1946 Constitution provides that the nation “Guarantees to all (…) material security”. Housing is obviously one of the main conditions. If we want to consolidate this “republican principle”, then we must come back to the reform of housing allowances, the calculation of which is based on income “in real time”, intended to save 700 million euros on the backs of beneficiaries in 2021 , will only hasten the disaster. This is an essential debate to lead, as well as that on the prohibition of evictions, the regulation of rents or support for the HLM sector. More useful, in any case, than that which consists in reopening the fractures of society on the wearing of the veil, Islamic or not.