Restoration of rapid nature not only restores migratory fish but also the landscape and brings jobs. South Karelia’s Hiitolanjoki shows an example of successful restoration.

EThe turbines of Ritakoski, the last hydroelectric power station on Hiitolanjoki in Telä-Karelia, will be stopped on Monday, July 31. The power plant dam will be dismantled, and the rapids will be shaped to be suitable for migratory fish. At the same time, an accessible river route opens up for the extremely endangered Laatoka lake salmon.

Hiitolanjoki is a successful example of rapid nature restoration. Even a free rapid is a big change, because the river was dammed more than a hundred years ago, but even bigger is the return of the fish. The two dams downstream were dismantled in 2021 and 2022, and already in the middle of the restoration work, large salmon were spawning in the rapids.

Decommissioning power plants that are irrelevant in terms of electricity production is one solution to the plight of endangered migratory fish. Migratory fish are suffering because almost all of Finland’s salmon rivers have been dammed. Removing power dams that have become unnecessary is a profitable way to protect and restore biodiversity. The method has so far been little used in Finland, but several projects are pending.

There are more than 700 hydropower plants in Finland, of which about 220 produce electricity as a business. At least 40 percent of the power plant population are mini-power plants of less than one megawatt. Most of the commercially operating power plants were built in the 1950s and 1960s. Finland urbanized and industrialized quickly after the wars. The nation had to be made prosperous, and industrialization became a national effort. The effects of construction on the environment and fish stocks were not considered. The wild years of water construction cut off the routes of countless migratory fish.

The largest power plants are important in terms of energy policy due to their control power. However, there are only a handful of them.

Spower plants that are unnecessary for äkön production are an unnecessary obstacle for fish and rapid nature. In Puntari are the financial benefits of electricity production and the benefits offered by the natural flow of water. When the monetary benefits are not enough to even cover the investments, the choice is easy.

Hiitolanjoki is Finland’s first large dam demolition project. Good experiences have given momentum to others as well. For example, the decommissioning of the Myllykoski power plant on the Kuusinkijo River in Kuusamo is pending. It is one of Kuusamo’s three trout rivers, alongside Kitkajoki and Oulankajoki.

In Heinävedi in North Karelia, the demolition of the Palok rapids power plant is being considered, so that Saimaa salmon struggling on the brink of extinction and the highly endangered Vuoksi lake trout would have a natural spawning ground.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government gives the green light to Palok, as it promises to promote the restoration of rapids and sustainable tourism in the area. It is a huge project, because before the damming, there were nine rapids on the rapids route.

Helsinki’s Vanhankaupunginkoski has its own chapter, which is to be restored. In the summer of 2022, the city council made a historic decision to dismantle the old power dam.

Vapa stream waters also have an economic value. This has been shown by the fate of Tenojoki. Teno is one of the world’s most diverse salmon rivers, but fishing has been prohibited for the third summer because the number of salmon has drastically decreased. Teno has not been harnessed for electricity production. The reason for the salmon extinction is in the Arctic Ocean. However, the end of fishing has had a significant impact on the economy of Utsjoki municipality.

Fishing tourism diversifies the business structure. The municipality receives income from the sale of fishing permits as well as accommodation and catering services and other sales.

By renovating the rapids, the harm caused to nature is corrected. Good results show that restoration is worthwhile. The landscape of flowing water, fishing opportunities and nature tourism have their own markets.

