Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Reduce uncertainty, you can succeed in increasing the birth rate

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Reduce uncertainty, you can succeed in increasing the birth rate

Editorial|Editorial

The birth rate in Finland keeps slipping lower and lower.

TStatistics Finland reported on Tuesday that 3,521 children were born in Finland in January, 471 fewer than at the same time a year ago. The curve of natural population increase has been sliding towards the southeast for a long time. Natural population increase is obtained by subtracting the number of deaths from the number of births. The annual result of the deduction was last positive in 2015.

Bad development is exacerbated regionally. Natural population increase is positive in only about thirty municipalities. These municipalities are largely in the capital region or in North Ostrobothnia, near Oulu. The remaining 90 percent of the municipalities are making steady progress in a time when a newborn baby is becoming more and more rare every year.

Net immigration keeps Finland’s population growing. Net immigration is obtained by subtracting emigration from immigration. This reading is in the plus side and is clearly growing. The most recent increase does not originate from the immigration flows of 2015, nor only from those fleeing Ukraine. The population grew by 1,293 people during January.

See also  Helga van Leur and Govert Schilling take us through the seasons: 'Nature is always in charge'

Statistics Finland also announced the employment figures on Tuesday. The employment rate had continued to increase. Good readings are superimposed on the downward sloping and differentiating population development and lose some of their effect.

Finland’s demographic development is so bad that without work-based immigration, the welfare state will deteriorate. Immigration will not save Finland, but it does help a little and quite quickly.

Plong-term solutions are difficult and work slowly. Statements by the birth rate is reduced by young people uncertainty about the future. We now have those in prime reproductive age who lived their childhood in the 1990s recession and came of reproductive age during the pandemic, war and climate change.

When the next government makes decisions on employment, education and family policy, they should be more clearly coordinated than at present so that they work together to protect young people’s confidence in the future.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

See also  Companies | Supercell's profit fell clearly last year - the company's hit game generated more than 10 billion dollars

#Editorial #Reduce #uncertainty #succeed #increasing #birth #rate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The scholarship for those who study in another city rises to 900 euros

The scholarship for those who study in another city rises to 900 euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result