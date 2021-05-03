Editorial Real people appear on reality TV

Real TV is popular entertainment, but it needs to be done with respect for the participants.

Television so-called reality TV programs have become more and more violent. The programs seek out extreme situations and great emotions, often involving alcohol and sex.

Broadcasting MOTprogram (3.5.) heard the experiences of the participants in the reality TV program formats and got acquainted with the agreements that the participants have to sign. The programs were Nelonen Big Brother and Temptation Island and Yle Au pairit.

Interviewees reported heavy experiences. Publicity had caused them boredom in relationships and work, as well as mental health problems. In the agreement, the participants undertake, for example, to remain in the descriptions or to remain silent about matters related to the program at the risk of a contractual penalty. MOT: n the legal scholars interviewed questioned the agreements both in terms of the participants’ fundamental rights and, for example, labor law.

