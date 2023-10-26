Editorial | Radicals set the pace in the Republican Party

The Republicans elected Mike Johnson as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives. The election farce was a new humiliation for the party’s moderates.

YThe weeks-long deadlock in the US House of Representatives opened when the Republicans elected 51-year-old Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson as the new speaker. Johnson is known as a confidante of former president Donald Trump, who has disputed the legality of the last election and opposes gay unions and abortions.

Johnson’s election was another victory for the right-wing radicals of the Republican group in the House of Representatives. At the beginning of October, the radicals voted to overturn the previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who was not considered strict enough in the direction of the Democrats.

Johnson’s election was a good example of the current problems in American politics. A majority of Republicans would have preferred a more centrist speaker, as Johnson’s views threaten to drive away independent voters in an election a year from now. However, the moderates had to bend to the will of the radicals, because the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House of Representatives is dependent on them. Even an unpopular leader was a better option for moderates than continuing the chaos that made Republicans look incompetent. The right-wing radicals had no need for reconciliation, because their voters think that Congress should be shaken up.

There is no support for the moderates from the Democrats, because they have long followed the arguments of the other side and certainly also the election of Johnson. The further the Republicans drift, the better for the Democrats.

Instead, for the United States, Republican bickering is a bad thing. Right-wing radicals are more willing to paralyze the federal government than make political compromises. The party’s passionate field staff watches over the congressmen and targets those who slip away from the strict line. Recently, the desire to cut aid to Ukraine has strengthened on the ground. It is now becoming a thing to divide Republican politicians into good and bad.

