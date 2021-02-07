If lucidity according to René Char is the wound closest to the sun, blindness is closest to the presidential election as the center around which politicians keep turning. So let’s try lucidity instead. As it stands, we do not see any leftist and environmentalist in a position to access the second round and the scenario of 2017 seems likely to recur, with one difference, however, and of size. After months and months of harsh policies for the most modest, flattering the most deleterious themes, diverting all emergencies towards security issues, separatism, etc., the possibility of a different outcome can no longer be excluded.

The question of today, then, for the left and the progressive forces, it cannot be first and all ceasing matters who is candidate or candidate, but, in an economic and social situation which one knows that it has all the chances of becoming dramatic is: how to cope? How can consciousness evolve towards policies other than those of the duettists, if not through the collaboration of all those who refuse them, with the contributions of each other, without dogmatisms or identity tensions. There is no supreme savior holding the flag of change.

The period is unprecedented. The crisis, in the midst of tension and anxiety, also poses, and with force, the question of a democratic management of the commons. It sheds light on the tide of inequalities and the scandals of fortunes and management dedicated to dividends. Sanofi is a scandalous and unbearable example.

The left, even scattered “puzzle style”, cannot put off an election tricked in many respects the rallies to be built to obtain now, here and there, advances, like an RSA for young people, to oppose bad moves, to demand a contribution of fortunes to the public good. Running as a candidate does not prevent sharing, acting with others and, even with a puzzle, you can draw a perspective, or more.