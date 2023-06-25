Editorial | Putin’s war came home and kicked Putin

The rebellion led by Yevgeni Prigozh, the leader of Wagner’s group of mercenaries seen at Midsummer, was a strange play that is unlikely to be completely over.

Moni spent Midsummer following extraordinary events in Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who leads the mercenary group Wagner, appeared to have launched an armed uprising on Friday evening, during which his troops arrived in the centers of the million-dollar cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh and advanced a couple of hundred kilometers from Moscow, until Prigozhin ordered his troops to retreat to their camps on Saturday evening. The withdrawal order was preceded by an agreement between Prigozhin and the Kremlin, which was reportedly negotiated by the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin’s retreat order and the alleged negotiation result that preceded it were a surprise. Russian leader Vladimir Putin had given a speech earlier on Saturday in which he had used such words as armed rebellion and treason in the situation.

The quite free scurrying of Wagner’s forces on the highway towards Moscow already aroused surprise during the day on Saturday, but especially the twist on Saturday night made many suspect that there was a dog buried in the events of the weekend. Was it theater to divert attention away from something else? Or was the goal to scare, which could be used to speed up the repression? Or was the whole show Prigozhin’s attempt to get a negotiating link with Putin? Or was it an escalation that got out of control and the Kremlin had to stop it by making an agreement?

Owe outsiders don’t know the answer to ikea yet.

Instead, it can already be said that the Midsummer events have big consequences for Russia. Saturday night’s turnaround was more of a break than an end to anything. The blow to Putin’s reputation is particularly significant.

Prigozhin is largely Putin’s creation. When Russia could not create effective armed forces, it had to develop substitute forces like Wagner. At the same time, Putin had to let go of the most important definition of the state, i.e. the monopoly of violence.

Wagner has fought in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Prigozhin has long been at odds with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armed Forces Commander Valery Gerasimov and demanded their resignation. Putin likes the bickering of his subordinates and he has watched the war of words from the sidelines, although Prigozhin’s speeches have attracted attention.

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the leadership of the armed forces of bombing his troops. Midsummer’s events began to progress rapidly from there. Whatever was behind the chain of events, Putin looked weak from the start. He seemed unable to control his forces and stop the situation quickly.

Putin’s reputation will not fade, even if we see some new twist in the coming days. Putin’s sales pitch to Russians has long been that he saved Russia from the chaos of the 1990s. In addition, the system has created for Russians a sense of the inevitability of Putin’s rule. However, the tanks on the streets of Moscow and the negotiations with Prigozhin, known to the Russians as a bandit, do not strengthen the perception of stability, but brought Putin’s war home in the eyes of the people. Wagner’s forces that arrived at the gates of Moscow made not only the subjects but also many inside the machinery realize that maybe Putin’s power is not so inevitable. No transitions were seen among the elite after Prigozhin, but support for Putin was unenthusiastic.

Tthe situation in Russia is now tense. Perhaps more will be known in the coming days.

One big question is the mood of the Russian troops. The leadership of the armed forces appears to be loyal to Putin, but the moods of the crew and sub-crew are more ambiguous. Ukraine’s counter-offensive has apparently strengthened insurgent sentiments, which have a direct impact on combat capability.

When the internal situation in Russia is unpredictable, one must also prepare for changes in the balance of power. They can have a positive effect on Ukraine’s efforts to liberate the territories occupied by Russia, but they can also affect the security of Finland and the Baltic Sea region in many ways.

The first crisis of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s government came from Russia. More to come.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.