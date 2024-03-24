Sunday, March 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Putin is building an ominous framework for a terrorist attack in Moscow

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Putin is building an ominous framework for a terrorist attack in Moscow

Editorial|Editorial

The Russian leadership is trying by all means to explain Ukraine's involvement in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow, even though all signs point to extremist Islamists. It raises the suspicion that Russia is trying to use the attack as a reason to accelerate its war in Ukraine.

At least 133 people have already died in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow on Friday. Picture: HS

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Vtowards the end of the week it became clear that the Russian leadership wants to present Ukraine as complicit in the terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow on Friday that claimed at least 133 lives. This is despite the fact that Isis-K, a part of the extremist Islamic terrorist organization Isis, said it carried out the attack.

#Editorial #Putin #building #ominous #framework #terrorist #attack #Moscow

See also  University of Helsinki | Johannes Majamäki, 22, learned to speak almost fluent Ukrainian in half a year - He was helped by an ingenious gimmick with which he tricks his brain
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Museums | Helsinki Art Museum's new location will be decided by “sheet-sized excel”

Museums | Helsinki Art Museum's new location will be decided by "sheet-sized excel"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result