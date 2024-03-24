Editorial | Putin is building an ominous framework for a terrorist attack in Moscow

The Russian leadership is trying by all means to explain Ukraine's involvement in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow, even though all signs point to extremist Islamists. It raises the suspicion that Russia is trying to use the attack as a reason to accelerate its war in Ukraine.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
Vtowards the end of the week it became clear that the Russian leadership wants to present Ukraine as complicit in the terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow on Friday that claimed at least 133 lives. This is despite the fact that Isis-K, a part of the extremist Islamic terrorist organization Isis, said it carried out the attack.
