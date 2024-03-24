Editorial | Putin is building an ominous framework for a terrorist attack in Moscow

Editorial | Editorial

The Russian leadership is trying by all means to explain Ukraine's involvement in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow, even though all signs point to extremist Islamists. It raises the suspicion that Russia is trying to use the attack as a reason to accelerate its war in Ukraine.

At least 133 people have already died in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow on Friday.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am