Editorial | Putin called on the Russians to prepare for a long war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s State of the Empire speech was a familiar list of what he believed to be wrongs against Russia. However, he seemed to believe that time is on his side in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The attention to the speech was also increased by the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev on Monday. Biden’s trip was such a spectacular show of solidarity with Ukraine that it has already been compared to President John F. Kennedy’s visit to West Berlin in the summer of 1963. Biden also showed courage by arriving in Kiev, where air-alert sirens warning of Russian missiles blared during the visit. Biden’s trip was therefore in every way a message to Putin, who attacked Ukraine, and who is generally mocked as a bunker dad because of his fear.

In the end, Putin’s speech was a typical long list of the injustices that befell Russia and the brutality of the West in his opinion. In the old way, black was white, the attacker was the victim, the attack was the defense, and the freely elected president of Ukraine was the representative of the usurpers.

The news of the speech was related to nuclear weapons, which in itself was not news, after all, the Russian leadership and those close to it have been flirting with nuclear threats for a long time. However, on Tuesday, Putin took another step by announcing that Russia would stop complying with the New Start Treaty, which was agreed upon by the United States and Russia, limiting nuclear weapons.

The New Start agreement is the last major disarmament agreement between the United States and Russia. The public disengagement was intended as a sign of Russia’s readiness for a full-scale breach, even though the United States has already stated that Russia has stopped complying with the agreement.

Putin’s speech gave the impression that it just had to be delivered. The speech was empty in content, just like Putin’s speeches have been recently. There were no promises to anyone, but no threats either.

Putin seems confident that the Russians will let him do as he sees fit. He ensures this with the help of propaganda and the machinery of violence, so there is no need to promise anything in the speech.

However, Putin seems to think that Russia is at war with the West. Ukraine is just one step in this. He still refuses to consider Ukraine a real country, instead claiming that it is under the direct control of the West.

Valthough the content of Putin’s speech was unsurprising and so boring that the assistants in the audience had to fight to stay awake, it also had a clear message for the domestic audience.

Putin wanted to tell the Russians that everyone should prepare for a long war. Of course, Putin still did not call his war a war but a military special operation, but the message was clear. War is the new normal state to which Russia is now being adapted. It can also be interpreted as an advance warning that the war will affect the lives of even more Russians.

Putin still assured that time was on his side. He predicted that the Ukrainians would still turn against their leadership and the West would descend into chaos. This passage included Putin’s familiar litany about the moral decay of the West, where the novelty was a sarcastic reference to the Anglican Church’s consideration of whether God should start using a gender-neutral term.

It is difficult to say whether Putin himself believes in his most optimistic assessments. However, the task of the West, alongside Ukraine, is to prove them wrong.

