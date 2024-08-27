Editorial|The government and the opposition sent each other strict greetings at the parties’ summer meetings.

BAllitus’s previous economic decisions are already felt in the people’s purses when the government meets next week in a budget tussle to distribute more scarcity. Arrangements for the budget party were sought from the parties’ summer meetings. In Kouvola spoke state finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) admitted that the “tax-financed bubble” in the economy has been bigger than he expected. However, according to the minister, the economy’s “dire bottom” has now been reached.

In Purra’s speech in front of his own people, the theme was repeated that Basic Finns bear responsibility in politics and therefore have to endure the attacks of hate and wrongdoers. “We, especially us basic Finns, fix problems caused by others, clean up other people’s messes,” Purra said. Purra did not mention other government parties in his speech. He seems to have chosen a line where he not only bears responsibility but emphasizes it almost to the point of martyrdom.

Purra admitted that he sometimes wished for even a little praise from others, even though he guessed that his wish was in vain. According to Purra, the media never admits that basic Finns are right, and the opposition does not offer any alternative to the government’s economic and financial line, but “shout red” and “hit, strike, shoot in every direction, with all possible means”.

Opposition At their meeting held in Lappeenranta, the Greens, the traditional dispute partner of the Basic Finns, dealt blows. President Sofia Virran by the government is pushing public health care down the path of the health giants’ businesses. He also criticized the government’s failure to achieve the green transition.

“This lack of vision makes Finland a little banana country that exports toilet paper and furs to China and, at best, hydrogen to the Germans,” Virta said. The chairman announced that his party would try to topple the government this fall, but did not reveal how it would be done.

A fierce political autumn is about to begin, where the opposition is firmly challenging the government, which is trying to keep its own faith strong. Purra Kouvola also showed faith in his troops: “We have the motherland in our hearts, and it guides us over the sinking swamp and difficult terrain.”

